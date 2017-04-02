ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|69
|38
|20
|7
|4
|87
|250
|216
|Brampton
|69
|38
|23
|3
|5
|84
|252
|246
|Manchester
|69
|36
|22
|7
|4
|83
|255
|242
|Reading
|69
|38
|25
|4
|2
|82
|241
|208
|Wheeling
|69
|33
|28
|8
|0
|74
|233
|227
|Elmira
|70
|17
|45
|7
|1
|42
|170
|267
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|69
|44
|20
|2
|3
|93
|257
|213
|Greenville
|70
|39
|25
|5
|1
|84
|246
|244
|Orlando
|69
|35
|24
|7
|3
|80
|254
|240
|South Carolina
|69
|37
|28
|3
|1
|78
|217
|205
|Cincinnati
|70
|36
|29
|4
|1
|77
|195
|202
|Atlanta
|68
|25
|35
|6
|2
|58
|220
|266
|Norfolk
|68
|26
|38
|4
|0
|56
|201
|252
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|68
|48
|16
|2
|2
|100
|282
|186
|Fort Wayne
|68
|42
|18
|6
|2
|92
|250
|200
|Quad City
|69
|40
|25
|2
|2
|84
|226
|203
|Kalamazoo
|70
|37
|29
|1
|3
|78
|215
|228
|Tulsa
|69
|26
|35
|6
|2
|60
|188
|231
|Indy
|69
|22
|40
|3
|4
|51
|188
|274
|Wichita
|67
|19
|42
|5
|1
|44
|176
|261
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|69
|46
|17
|4
|2
|98
|279
|198
|Colorado
|70
|46
|19
|2
|3
|97
|260
|201
|Idaho
|69
|40
|22
|5
|2
|87
|228
|204
|Utah
|69
|34
|28
|5
|2
|75
|216
|232
|Alaska
|69
|32
|27
|3
|7
|74
|216
|224
|Missouri
|68
|32
|28
|3
|5
|72
|223
|227
|Rapid City
|70
|25
|37
|8
|0
|58
|210
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manchester 5, Elmira 2
Brampton 5, Reading 2
Adirondack 3, Norfolk 0
Florida 5, Kalamazoo 3
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4, SO
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3
Allen 3, Tulsa 2
Missouri 8, Wichita 2
Quad City 4, Alaska 2
Utah 4, Rapid City 2
Idaho 3, Colorado 0
Manchester 4, Elmira 2
South Carolina 3, Orlando 2, OT
Indy 3, Cincinnati 2, SO
Atlanta 5, Greenville 4, OT
Wichita at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Reading 5, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.