ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|70
|39
|20
|7
|4
|89
|254
|217
|Brampton
|69
|38
|23
|3
|5
|84
|252
|246
|Manchester
|70
|36
|23
|7
|4
|83
|256
|246
|Reading
|69
|38
|25
|4
|2
|82
|241
|208
|Wheeling
|69
|33
|28
|8
|0
|74
|233
|227
|Elmira
|70
|17
|45
|7
|1
|42
|170
|267
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|69
|44
|20
|2
|3
|93
|257
|213
|Greenville
|70
|39
|25
|5
|1
|84
|246
|244
|Orlando
|69
|35
|24
|7
|3
|80
|254
|240
|South Carolina
|69
|37
|28
|3
|1
|78
|217
|205
|Cincinnati
|70
|36
|29
|4
|1
|77
|195
|202
|Atlanta
|69
|26
|35
|6
|2
|60
|225
|270
|Norfolk
|69
|26
|38
|5
|0
|57
|205
|257
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|69
|48
|17
|2
|2
|100
|283
|188
|Fort Wayne
|69
|43
|18
|6
|2
|94
|252
|201
|Quad City
|70
|40
|26
|2
|2
|84
|229
|209
|Kalamazoo
|70
|37
|29
|1
|3
|78
|215
|228
|Tulsa
|70
|27
|35
|6
|2
|62
|190
|232
|Indy
|70
|23
|40
|3
|4
|53
|194
|277
|Wichita
|69
|20
|42
|6
|1
|47
|182
|266
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|69
|46
|17
|4
|2
|98
|279
|198
|Colorado
|70
|46
|19
|2
|3
|97
|260
|201
|Idaho
|69
|40
|22
|5
|2
|87
|228
|204
|Utah
|69
|34
|28
|5
|2
|75
|216
|232
|Alaska
|69
|32
|27
|3
|7
|74
|216
|224
|Missouri
|69
|32
|29
|3
|5
|72
|226
|232
|Rapid City
|70
|25
|37
|8
|0
|58
|210
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4, OT
Adirondack 4, Manchester 1
Indy 6, Quad City 3
Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
No games scheduled