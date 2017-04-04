Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 70 39 20 7 4 89 254 217
Brampton 69 38 23 3 5 84 252 246
Manchester 70 36 23 7 4 83 256 246
Reading 69 38 25 4 2 82 241 208
Wheeling 69 33 28 8 0 74 233 227
Elmira 70 17 45 7 1 42 170 267
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 69 44 20 2 3 93 257 213
Greenville 70 39 25 5 1 84 246 244
Orlando 69 35 24 7 3 80 254 240
South Carolina 69 37 28 3 1 78 217 205
Cincinnati 70 36 29 4 1 77 195 202
Atlanta 69 26 35 6 2 60 225 270
Norfolk 69 26 38 5 0 57 205 257
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 69 48 17 2 2 100 283 188
Fort Wayne 69 43 18 6 2 94 252 201
Quad City 70 40 26 2 2 84 229 209
Kalamazoo 70 37 29 1 3 78 215 228
Tulsa 70 27 35 6 2 62 190 232
Indy 70 23 40 3 4 53 194 277
Wichita 69 20 42 6 1 47 182 266
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 69 46 17 4 2 98 279 198
Colorado 70 46 19 2 3 97 260 201
Idaho 69 40 22 5 2 87 228 204
Utah 69 34 28 5 2 75 216 232
Alaska 69 32 27 3 7 74 216 224
Missouri 69 32 29 3 5 72 226 232
Rapid City 70 25 37 8 0 58 210 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Manchester 1

Indy 6, Quad City 3

Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

