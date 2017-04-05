ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|70
|39
|20
|7
|4
|89
|254
|217
|Brampton
|70
|39
|23
|3
|5
|86
|257
|248
|Reading
|70
|39
|25
|4
|2
|84
|247
|212
|Manchester
|70
|36
|23
|7
|4
|83
|256
|246
|Wheeling
|70
|33
|29
|8
|0
|74
|235
|232
|Elmira
|70
|17
|45
|7
|1
|42
|170
|267
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|70
|45
|20
|2
|3
|95
|262
|214
|Greenville
|70
|39
|25
|5
|1
|84
|246
|244
|South Carolina
|70
|38
|28
|3
|1
|80
|220
|206
|Orlando
|70
|35
|25
|7
|3
|80
|255
|245
|Cincinnati
|70
|36
|29
|4
|1
|77
|195
|202
|Atlanta
|70
|26
|36
|6
|2
|60
|226
|273
|Norfolk
|70
|26
|39
|5
|0
|57
|209
|263
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|70
|49
|17
|2
|2
|102
|289
|189
|Fort Wayne
|70
|43
|19
|6
|2
|94
|253
|207
|Quad City
|70
|40
|26
|2
|2
|84
|229
|209
|Kalamazoo
|70
|37
|29
|1
|3
|78
|215
|228
|Tulsa
|70
|27
|35
|6
|2
|62
|190
|232
|Indy
|70
|23
|40
|3
|4
|53
|194
|277
|Wichita
|70
|20
|43
|6
|1
|47
|182
|273
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|70
|47
|17
|4
|2
|100
|286
|198
|Colorado
|70
|46
|19
|2
|3
|97
|260
|201
|Idaho
|69
|40
|22
|5
|2
|87
|228
|204
|Utah
|70
|35
|28
|5
|2
|77
|218
|233
|Alaska
|69
|32
|27
|3
|7
|74
|216
|224
|Missouri
|70
|32
|29
|4
|5
|73
|227
|234
|Rapid City
|70
|25
|37
|8
|0
|58
|210
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 4, Manchester 1
Indy 6, Quad City 3
Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT
Florida 5, Orlando 1
Reading 6, Norfolk 4
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1
Brampton 5, Wheeling 2
Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 1
Allen 7, Wichita 0
Utah 2, Missouri 1, OT
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Cincinnati at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Utah, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.