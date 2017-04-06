Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 1:59 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 70 39 20 7 4 89 254 217
Brampton 70 39 23 3 5 86 257 248
Reading 70 39 25 4 2 84 247 212
Manchester 70 36 23 7 4 83 256 246
Wheeling 70 33 29 8 0 74 235 232
Elmira 70 17 45 7 1 42 170 267
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 70 45 20 2 3 95 262 214
Greenville 70 39 25 5 1 84 246 244
South Carolina 70 38 28 3 1 80 220 206
Orlando 70 35 25 7 3 80 255 245
Cincinnati 70 36 29 4 1 77 195 202
Atlanta 70 26 36 6 2 60 226 273
Norfolk 70 26 39 5 0 57 209 263
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 70 49 17 2 2 102 289 189
Fort Wayne 70 43 19 6 2 94 253 207
Quad City 70 40 26 2 2 84 229 209
Kalamazoo 70 37 29 1 3 78 215 228
Tulsa 70 27 35 6 2 62 190 232
Indy 70 23 40 3 4 53 194 277
Wichita 70 20 43 6 1 47 182 273
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 70 47 17 4 2 100 286 198
Colorado 70 46 19 2 3 97 260 201
Idaho 70 41 22 5 2 89 230 204
Utah 70 35 28 5 2 77 218 233
Alaska 70 32 28 3 7 74 216 226
Missouri 70 32 29 4 5 73 227 234
Rapid City 70 25 37 8 0 58 210 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Manchester 1

Indy 6, Quad City 3

Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 5, Orlando 1

Reading 6, Norfolk 4

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1

Brampton 5, Wheeling 2

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 7, Wichita 0

Utah 2, Missouri 1, OT

Idaho 2, Alaska 0

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

