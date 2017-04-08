Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 1:42 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 71 40 20 7 4 91 261 218
Reading 71 40 25 4 2 86 251 215
Brampton 71 39 24 3 5 86 258 252
Manchester 71 37 23 7 4 85 260 247
Wheeling 71 34 29 8 0 76 242 234
Elmira 71 17 46 7 1 42 171 274
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 71 45 21 2 3 95 265 219
Greenville 71 40 25 5 1 86 249 246
South Carolina 71 39 28 3 1 82 223 208
Orlando 71 36 25 7 3 82 260 248
Cincinnati 71 36 29 5 1 78 197 205
Atlanta 71 26 37 6 2 60 228 276
Norfolk 71 26 39 6 0 58 212 267
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 71 50 17 2 2 104 292 191
Fort Wayne 71 44 19 6 2 96 258 209
Quad City 71 40 27 2 2 84 231 214
Kalamazoo 71 37 30 1 3 78 217 235
Tulsa 71 27 36 6 2 62 193 236
Indy 71 23 41 3 4 53 196 280
Wichita 70 20 43 6 1 47 182 273
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 71 48 17 4 2 102 290 201
Colorado 71 46 20 2 3 97 262 205
Idaho 71 42 22 5 2 91 231 204
Utah 71 35 29 5 2 77 220 236
Missouri 71 33 29 4 5 75 230 236
Alaska 71 32 29 3 7 74 216 227
Rapid City 71 26 37 8 0 60 214 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Orlando 5, Florida 3

Adirondack 7, Elmira 1

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Manchester 4, Brampton 1

Reading 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Wheeling 7, Kalamazoo 2

Allen 4, Tulsa 3

Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 2

Missouri 3, Utah 2

Rapid City 4, Colorado 2

Idaho 1, Alaska 0

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Manchester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

