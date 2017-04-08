ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|71
|40
|20
|7
|4
|91
|261
|218
|Reading
|71
|40
|25
|4
|2
|86
|251
|215
|Brampton
|71
|39
|24
|3
|5
|86
|258
|252
|Manchester
|71
|37
|23
|7
|4
|85
|260
|247
|Wheeling
|71
|34
|29
|8
|0
|76
|242
|234
|Elmira
|71
|17
|46
|7
|1
|42
|171
|274
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|71
|45
|21
|2
|3
|95
|265
|219
|Greenville
|71
|40
|25
|5
|1
|86
|249
|246
|South Carolina
|71
|39
|28
|3
|1
|82
|223
|208
|Orlando
|71
|36
|25
|7
|3
|82
|260
|248
|Cincinnati
|71
|36
|29
|5
|1
|78
|197
|205
|Atlanta
|71
|26
|37
|6
|2
|60
|228
|276
|Norfolk
|71
|26
|39
|6
|0
|58
|212
|267
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|71
|50
|17
|2
|2
|104
|292
|191
|Fort Wayne
|71
|44
|19
|6
|2
|96
|258
|209
|Quad City
|71
|40
|27
|2
|2
|84
|231
|214
|Kalamazoo
|71
|37
|30
|1
|3
|78
|217
|235
|Tulsa
|71
|27
|36
|6
|2
|62
|193
|236
|Indy
|71
|23
|41
|3
|4
|53
|196
|280
|Wichita
|70
|20
|43
|6
|1
|47
|182
|273
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|71
|48
|17
|4
|2
|102
|290
|201
|Colorado
|71
|46
|20
|2
|3
|97
|262
|205
|Idaho
|71
|42
|22
|5
|2
|91
|231
|204
|Utah
|71
|35
|29
|5
|2
|77
|220
|236
|Missouri
|71
|33
|29
|4
|5
|75
|230
|236
|Alaska
|71
|32
|29
|3
|7
|74
|216
|227
|Rapid City
|71
|26
|37
|8
|0
|60
|214
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
Orlando 5, Florida 3
Adirondack 7, Elmira 1
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
Manchester 4, Brampton 1
Reading 4, Norfolk 3, OT
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Wheeling 7, Kalamazoo 2
Allen 4, Tulsa 3
Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 2
Missouri 3, Utah 2
Rapid City 4, Colorado 2
Idaho 1, Alaska 0
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Manchester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Utah, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.