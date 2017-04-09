ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|72
|41
|20
|7
|4
|93
|266
|218
|Reading
|72
|41
|25
|4
|2
|88
|255
|217
|Brampton
|72
|40
|24
|3
|5
|88
|263
|256
|Manchester
|72
|37
|24
|7
|4
|85
|264
|252
|Wheeling
|72
|34
|30
|8
|0
|76
|244
|239
|Elmira
|72
|17
|47
|7
|1
|42
|171
|279
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|72
|46
|21
|2
|3
|97
|275
|219
|Greenville
|72
|40
|26
|5
|1
|86
|251
|252
|South Carolina
|72
|40
|28
|3
|1
|84
|227
|211
|Orlando
|72
|36
|26
|7
|3
|82
|260
|258
|Cincinnati
|72
|36
|29
|6
|1
|79
|200
|209
|Atlanta
|72
|27
|37
|6
|2
|62
|234
|278
|Norfolk
|72
|26
|40
|6
|0
|58
|214
|271
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|72
|51
|17
|2
|2
|106
|302
|191
|Fort Wayne
|72
|45
|19
|6
|2
|98
|264
|210
|Quad City
|72
|40
|28
|2
|2
|84
|232
|220
|Kalamazoo
|72
|38
|30
|1
|3
|80
|222
|237
|Tulsa
|72
|27
|37
|6
|2
|62
|194
|241
|Indy
|72
|23
|42
|3
|4
|53
|196
|290
|Wichita
|71
|21
|43
|6
|1
|49
|187
|274
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|71
|48
|17
|4
|2
|102
|290
|201
|Colorado
|72
|47
|20
|2
|3
|99
|265
|206
|Idaho
|71
|42
|22
|5
|2
|91
|231
|204
|Utah
|72
|36
|29
|5
|2
|79
|225
|239
|Missouri
|72
|33
|30
|4
|5
|75
|233
|241
|Alaska
|71
|32
|29
|3
|7
|74
|216
|227
|Rapid City
|72
|26
|38
|8
|0
|60
|215
|256
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
Orlando 5, Florida 3
Adirondack 7, Elmira 1
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
Manchester 4, Brampton 1
Reading 4, Norfolk 3, OT
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Wheeling 7, Kalamazoo 2
Allen 4, Tulsa 3
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 2
Missouri 3, Utah 2
Rapid City 4, Colorado 2
Idaho 1, Alaska 0
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 2
Florida 10, Orlando 0
Adirondack 5, Elmira 0
Atlanta 6, Greenville 2
South Carolina 4, Cincinnati 3, OT
Toledo 10, Indy 0
Brampton 5, Manchester 4
Reading 4, Norfolk 2
Fort Wayne 6, Quad City 1
Wichita 5, Tulsa 1
Utah 5, Missouri 3
Colorado 3, Rapid City 1
Idaho at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled