Sports News

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 2:01 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 72 41 20 7 4 93 266 218
Reading 72 41 25 4 2 88 255 217
Brampton 72 40 24 3 5 88 263 256
Manchester 72 37 24 7 4 85 264 252
Wheeling 72 34 30 8 0 76 244 239
Elmira 72 17 47 7 1 42 171 279
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 72 46 21 2 3 97 275 219
Greenville 72 40 26 5 1 86 251 252
South Carolina 72 40 28 3 1 84 227 211
Orlando 72 36 26 7 3 82 260 258
Cincinnati 72 36 29 6 1 79 200 209
Atlanta 72 27 37 6 2 62 234 278
Norfolk 72 26 40 6 0 58 214 271
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 72 51 17 2 2 106 302 191
Fort Wayne 72 45 19 6 2 98 264 210
Quad City 72 40 28 2 2 84 232 220
Kalamazoo 72 38 30 1 3 80 222 237
Tulsa 72 27 37 6 2 62 194 241
Indy 72 23 42 3 4 53 196 290
Wichita 71 21 43 6 1 49 187 274
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 71 48 17 4 2 102 290 201
Colorado 72 47 20 2 3 99 265 206
Idaho 72 43 22 5 2 93 234 206
Utah 72 36 29 5 2 79 225 239
Missouri 72 33 30 4 5 75 233 241
Alaska 72 32 30 3 7 74 218 230
Rapid City 72 26 38 8 0 60 215 256

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Orlando 5, Florida 3

Adirondack 7, Elmira 1

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Manchester 4, Brampton 1

Reading 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Wheeling 7, Kalamazoo 2

Allen 4, Tulsa 3

Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 2

Missouri 3, Utah 2

Rapid City 4, Colorado 2

Idaho 1, Alaska 0

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 2

Florida 10, Orlando 0

Adirondack 5, Elmira 0

Atlanta 6, Greenville 2

South Carolina 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Toledo 10, Indy 0

Brampton 5, Manchester 4

Reading 4, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 6, Quad City 1

Wichita 5, Tulsa 1

Utah 5, Missouri 3

Colorado 3, Rapid City 1

Idaho 3, Alaska 2

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

