What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 9:49 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 72 41 20 7 4 93 266 218
Reading 72 41 25 4 2 88 255 217
Brampton 72 40 24 3 5 88 263 256
Manchester 72 37 24 7 4 85 264 252
Wheeling 72 34 30 8 0 76 244 239
Elmira 72 17 47 7 1 42 171 279
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 72 46 21 2 3 97 275 219
Greenville 72 40 26 5 1 86 251 252
South Carolina 72 40 28 3 1 84 227 211
Orlando 72 36 26 7 3 82 260 258
Cincinnati 72 36 29 6 1 79 200 209
Atlanta 72 27 37 6 2 62 234 278
Norfolk 72 26 40 6 0 58 214 271
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 72 51 17 2 2 106 302 191
Fort Wayne 72 45 19 6 2 98 264 210
Quad City 72 40 28 2 2 84 232 220
Kalamazoo 72 38 30 1 3 80 222 237
Tulsa 72 27 37 6 2 62 194 241
Indy 72 23 42 3 4 53 196 290
Wichita 72 21 44 6 1 49 189 278
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 72 49 17 4 2 104 294 203
Colorado 72 47 20 2 3 99 265 206
Idaho 72 43 22 5 2 93 234 206
Utah 72 36 29 5 2 79 225 239
Missouri 72 33 30 4 5 75 233 241
Alaska 72 32 30 3 7 74 218 230
Rapid City 72 26 38 8 0 60 215 256

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 4, Florida 2

Allen 4, Utah 3

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Brampton 1

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

What makes the 2017 CR the worst yet for Defense?

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

The Associated Press

