Ex-NFL player Titus Young gets 4 years for Los Angeles fight

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 8:07 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NFL player Titus Young has been sentenced to four years in prison after a street fight in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Young was sentenced last Friday after pleading no contest to felony battery causing serious bodily injury.

The 27-year-old Young was under court-ordered mental health treatment when he left a Los Angeles facility in January of last year and fought a neighbor.

The former wide receiver has a history of violent or erratic encounters, including punching a Detroit Lions teammate. He played 26 games with the Lions in 2011 and 2012.

Young was claimed by the St. Louis Rams in 2013 but released 10 days later.

Young had numerous arrests in 2013 and 2014 for drunken driving, assault, attempted burglary and resisting arrest.

