Ex-official’s trial to focus on bias claims against Iowa AD

By RYAN J. FOLEY and LUKE MEREDITH
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 1:05 pm < a min read
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The former No. 2 administrator for University of Iowa athletics will take on the school in a trial Monday that centers on her claim that she suffered discrimination as a gay female who fought bias in college sports.

The trial in a lawsuit brought by former senior associate athletic director Jane Meyer is expected to put Athletic Director Gary Barta’s personnel decisions under scrutiny.

The trial’s scheduled to last for up to three weeks in Des Moines feature testimony from several Hawkeye coaches, including Kirk Ferentz.

Jurors will determine whether Meyer suffered discrimination due to her gender and sexual orientation, whether she endured retaliation for complaining of bias against female coaches, and whether she was paid less than a male administrator who performed similar work.

Barta has denied any discrimination.

