Falcao returns from injury to score winner for leader Monaco

Radamel Falcao celebrated his return from injury with a sharply taken goal as French league leader Monaco scraped a 1-0 win at Angers on Saturday.

Falcao missed the last four games with a hip injury and lacked fitness. But when his chance came in the 61st minute, courtesy of a clever pass from midfielder Nabil Dirar, he buried it into the right corner for his 25th goal of the season.

Monaco lost the French League Cup final to PSG 4-1 last weekend and needed this win to maintain its momentum in a hard fought French title race. Monaco is four points clear of Nice and six ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which is at home to Guingamp on Sunday.

This was Monaco’s 51st game of the season and tiredness is beginning to creep in, with coach Leonardo Jardim juggling players ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Mid-table Angers rarely concedes goals at home and gave Monaco a hard time, going close to scoring in the first half and shutting down Monaco’s silky midfield with its relentless closing down.

Monaco improved after the break and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko blazed over from close range in the 50th.

Then, Dirar broke down the right and showed great awareness to cut the ball back to Falcao, who stabbed the ball home for Monaco’s 133rd goal in all competitions this season — and one of the most valuable.

Angers goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier then made a stunning close-range save to tip over Falcao’s firm downward header with 20 minutes left, moments after making a brilliant double save from striker Valere Germain and winger Thomas Lemar.

Monaco goalie Danijel Subasic threw himself at striker Famara Diedhiou’s feet to make a crucial block in the closing stages as Monaco held on after five minutes of injury time.

Later, fourth-place Lyon was at home to 19th-place Lorient.

In other matches, it was: Bordeaux vs. Metz; Caen vs. Montpellier; Dijon vs. Bastia, and Nancy vs. Rennes.

Toulouse hosts Marseille and Saint-Etienne faces Nantes in Sunday’s other games.

Nice kept its title going with a 2-1 win away to Lille on Friday, thanks to two goals from striker Mario Balotelli.