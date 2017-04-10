Sports Listen

FBI: Marathon bomber talked about visitors in 2011 interview

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 9:19 pm < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — The FBI says one of the Boston Marathon bombers told agents in 2011 that four young men in suits had gone looking for him but never returned and he didn’t know why.

The revelation came in an FBI interview report released Monday. The FBI previously acknowledged interviewing bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev (TAM’-ehr-luhn tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) two years before the marathon attack.

Tsarnaev died during a police confrontation days after the April 15, 2013, attack, which killed three people and injured hundreds. His brother was captured and is in prison.

During the bombing investigation the FBI said it saw no evidence of terrorism when it interviewed Tsarnaev. But it didn’t release details.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2okZ8YA ) says Monday’s report on the April 22, 2011, FBI interview describes what Tsarnaev said about the visit from the four unidentified men and his life in America.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

