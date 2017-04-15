Sports Listen

FC Dallas-Earthquakes, Sums

and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 1:23 am < a min read
Dallas 0 1—1
San Jose 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Dallas, Acosta, 2, 78th minute. 2, San Jose, Hyka, 0 (Salinas), 95th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Chris Seitz; San Jose, David Bingham, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Alashe, San Jose, 83rd; Harris, Dallas, 92nd; Gonzalez, Dallas, 93rd.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Referee_Armando Villarreal.

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios (Victor Ulloa, 81st), Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Javier Morales, 68th); Cristian Colman (Tesho Akindele, 58th), Maximiliano Urruti.

San Jose_David Bingham; Shaun Francis (Shea Salinas, 81st), Nick Lima; Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren, Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka, Florian Jungwirth; Cordell Cato (Tommy Thompson, 63rd), Marcos Urena (Danny Hoesen, 73rd), Chris Wondolowski.

