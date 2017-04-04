Sports Listen

Finland in semifinals after 4-0 victory over Sweden

By NOAH TRISTER
April 4, 2017
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — Noora Raty made 16 saves, and Finland advanced to the semifinals of the women’s hockey world championship with a 4-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday.

Finland will face Canada on Thursday. The United States takes on either Russia or Germany in the other semifinal.

Finland upset Canada 4-3 on Saturday in the group stage, and the Finns also played the Americans tough, losing 5-3 on Monday night. The quarterfinal against Sweden wasn’t much of a contest, with Finland outshooting its rival 42-16.

Sara Sakkinen and Linda Valimaki scored in the first period, and Jenni Hiirikoski made it 3-0 with a goal early in the second. Susanna Tapani scored in the third.

Raty made 35 saves against both Canada and the U.S., but she had a lighter workload Tuesday against Sweden.

Finland in semifinals after 4-0 victory over Sweden
