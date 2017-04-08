Sports Listen

First-time WTA winner on tap in Volvo Car Open finals

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 6:22 pm < a min read
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Unseeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia and Jalena Ostapenko of Latvia each moved into position for their first WTA title, winning semifinal matches Saturday in the Volvo Car Open.

Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, and Ostapenko held off the tournament’s lone remaining seed in No. 11 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Neither Kasatkina, 19, nor Ostapenko, also 19, have won a WTA title and will be seeking the first of their careers when they face off in Sunday’s final.

Kasatkina played sluggishly early against Siegemund before rallying to win 12 of the final 15 games. Ostapenko took the third set from Lucic-Baroni to advance.

Ostapenko moved into the semis when fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki withdrew in the second set of Friday’s match.

