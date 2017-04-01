Flames beat Sharks 5-2 to clinch playoff berth

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Stajan got his first goal in 24 games during Calgary’s three-goal second period, and the Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Friday night to clinch a playoff berth.

Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Alex Chiasson and Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary, which won three out of the four meetings this season against San Jose. Brian Elliott finished with 36 saves as the Flames pulled one point behind the third-place Sharks in the Pacific Division with four games remaining for each team, including a matchup in the season finale at San Jose.

Calgary is back in the playoffs for just the second time in eight seasons.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Melker Karlsson scored for the Sharks, who have lost eight of their last nine. Martin Jones gave uup four goals on 22 shots before he was replaced by Alex Dell to start the third period. Dell stopped all 12 shots he faced.