Flames-Ducks Postseason Sum

|Calgary
|1
|1
|0—2
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|1—3
First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (Theodore, Montour), 3:21. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 2 (Bieksa, Getzlaf), 6:44. 3, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Frolik), 18:24 (sh).
Second Period_4, Calgary, Monahan 2 (Gaudreau, Brodie), 7:01 (pp).
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 2 (Eaves, Kesler), 15:14 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-15-11_37. Anaheim 12-6-11_29.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 0-2-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 2-0-0 (37-35).
A_17,271 (17,174). T_2:49.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.