Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flames-Ducks Postseason Sum

Flames-Ducks Postseason Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 2:14 am < a min read
Share
Calgary 1 1 0—2
Anaheim 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (Theodore, Montour), 3:21. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 2 (Bieksa, Getzlaf), 6:44. 3, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Frolik), 18:24 (sh).

Second Period_4, Calgary, Monahan 2 (Gaudreau, Brodie), 7:01 (pp).

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 2 (Eaves, Kesler), 15:14 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-15-11_37. Anaheim 12-6-11_29.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 0-2-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 2-0-0 (37-35).

A_17,271 (17,174). T_2:49.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flames-Ducks Postseason Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.