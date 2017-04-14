Flames-Ducks Postseason Sum

|Calgary
|1
|1
|0—2
|Anaheim
|1
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 1 (Theodore, Silfverberg), 0:52 (pp). 2, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Brodie, Versteeg), 8:43 (pp).
Second Period_3, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Versteeg, Hamilton), 9:46. 4, Anaheim, Rakell 1 (Bieksa, Getzlaf), 13:53. 5, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Theodore, Eaves), 17:47 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-11-12_32. Anaheim 17-13-11_41.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Anaheim 2 of 7.
Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 0-1-0 (41 shots-38 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (32-30).
A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:45.
Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.