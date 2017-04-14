Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flames-Ducks Postseason Sum

Flames-Ducks Postseason Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 1:59 am < a min read
Share
Calgary 1 1 0—2
Anaheim 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 1 (Theodore, Silfverberg), 0:52 (pp). 2, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Brodie, Versteeg), 8:43 (pp).

Second Period_3, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Versteeg, Hamilton), 9:46. 4, Anaheim, Rakell 1 (Bieksa, Getzlaf), 13:53. 5, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Theodore, Eaves), 17:47 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-11-12_32. Anaheim 17-13-11_41.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Anaheim 2 of 7.

Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 0-1-0 (41 shots-38 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (32-30).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:45.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flames-Ducks Postseason Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.