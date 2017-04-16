Flames-Ducks Postseason Sums

|Calgary
|1
|1
|0—2
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|1—3
First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (Theodore, Montour), 3:21. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 2 (Bieksa, Getzlaf), 6:44. 3, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Frolik), 18:24 (sh). Penalties_Perry, ANA, (roughing), 5:11; Versteeg, CGY, served by Tkachuk, (roughing), 5:11; Tkachuk, CGY, major (high sticking), 18:02.
Second Period_4, Calgary, Monahan 2 (Gaudreau, Brodie), 7:01 (pp). Penalties_Bieksa, ANA, (slashing), 5:15; Getzlaf, ANA, (interference), 14:20; Bieksa, ANA, (high sticking), 17:18; Bieksa, ANA, Major (fighting), 19:46; Ferland, CGY, Major (fighting), 19:46; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 19:46; Kesler, ANA, (roughing), 19:46.
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 2 (Eaves, Kesler), 15:14 (pp). Penalties_Hamilton, CGY, (holding stick), 14:33; Brodie, CGY, (cross checking), 17:22.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-15-11_37. Anaheim 12-6-11_29.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 0-2-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 2-0-0 (37-35).
A_17,271 (17,174). T_2:49.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.