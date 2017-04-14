Flames-Ducks Postseason Sums

|Calgary
|1
|1
|0—2
|Anaheim
|1
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 1 (Theodore, Silfverberg), 0:52 (pp). 2, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Brodie, Versteeg), 8:43 (pp). Penalties_Hamilton, CGY, (tripping), 0:47; Kase, ANA, (slashing), 8:08; Bennett, CGY, (holding), 13:02; Engelland, CGY, (tripping), 14:42; Silfverberg, ANA, (hooking), 17:13.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Versteeg, Hamilton), 9:46. 4, Anaheim, Rakell 1 (Bieksa, Getzlaf), 13:53. 5, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Theodore, Eaves), 17:47 (pp). Penalties_Hamilton, CGY, (tripping), 14:18; Bouma, CGY, (interference), 16:21.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Versteeg, CGY, (slashing), 7:49; Hamilton, CGY, (cross checking), 14:11; Kesler, ANA, (interference), 16:53; Shaw, ANA, (high sticking), 17:40; Kesler, ANA, (delay of game), 19:59.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-11-12_32. Anaheim 17-13-11_41.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Anaheim 2 of 7.
Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 0-1-0 (41 shots-38 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (32-30).
A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:45.
Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.