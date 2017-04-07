Sports Listen

Flames flatten Kings 4-1 as Gillies wins in first start

By DAN GREENSPAN
April 7, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Gillies made 27 saves in his first career start, and Dennis Wideman, Freddie Hamilton and Alex Chiasson scored second-period goals as the Calgary Flames defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night.

Gillies had been called up on an emergency basis from the club’s AHL affiliate in Stockton, California, after backup Chad Johnson suffered a lower-body injury against Anaheim on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Gillies responded by helping Calgary inch closer to clinching the first wild card in the Western Conference.

The Flames will assure themselves a first-round matchup against the top team in the Pacific Division with a win against San Jose or a Nashville loss at Winnipeg on Saturday.

Sam Bennett added a power-play goal and the Flames claimed the season series against the Kings.

Trevor Lewis scored and Ben Bishop made 20 saves for Los Angeles.

Flames flatten Kings 4-1 as Gillies wins in first start
