Flames-Sharks Sums

First Period_None. Penalties_Haley, SJ, (interference), 1:57; Meier, SJ, (high sticking), 4:09; Haley, SJ, (cross checking), 16:52.
Second Period_1, San Jose, Tierney 11 (Hansen), 4:38. 2, San Jose, Boedker 10 (Goodrow, Tierney), 18:07. 3, Calgary, Lazar 1 (Tkachuk, D.Hamilton), 19:54. Penalties_D.Hamilton, CGY, (tripping), 9:15.
Third Period_4, San Jose, O’regan 1 (Vlasic, Burns), 11:25 (pp). Penalties_Stone, CGY, (hooking), 10:04.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-9-6_21. San Jose 5-12-10_27.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; San Jose 1 of 2.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (10 shots-9 saves), Elliott 26-18-3 (17-15). San Jose, Dell 10-6-1 (21-20).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:15.
Referees_Justin St Pierre, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Trent Knorr.