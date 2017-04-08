Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flanagan retains WBO lightweight title

Flanagan retains WBO lightweight title

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 7:20 pm < a min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Terry Flanagan retained his WBO lightweight belt and remained unbeaten after defeating Russian challenger Petr Petrov by unanimous decision on Saturday.

The judges awarded the fight to Flanagan (33-0, 19 KO) with scores of 116-112, 120-108, 118-110.

Petrov (38-5-2) gave Flanagan problems in the early rounds, but the hometown fighter came on strong in the second half and rocked Petrov in the ninth round.

It was Flanagan’s fifth defense of the belt he won in 2015.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flanagan retains WBO lightweight title
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.