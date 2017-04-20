Sports Listen

Former VCU basketball player agrees to NFL deal with Colts

By HANK KURZ Jr.
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 5:23 pm < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The agent for former VCU basketball forward Mo Alie-Cox says his client has agreed to terms with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Joe Flanagan said Thursday the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Alie-Cox will fly to Indianapolis to sign the contract on Friday. Flanagan did not discuss terms of the deal, but Alie-Cox will try to earn a spot on the team as a tight end.

Alie-Cox hasn’t played football in nine years, since his freshman year of high school. As a redshirt senior for the Rams, who do not have a football program, Alie-Cox was deemed eligible for the NFL draft and could negotiate with any team as a free agent.

Earlier this month, most NFL teams sent scouts to watch Alie-Cox work out. He prepared less than a month for the workouts, not turning his attention to trying to get football-ready until after VCU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

