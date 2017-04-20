Former VCU basketball player agrees to NFL deal with Colts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The agent for former VCU basketball forward Mo Alie-Cox says his client has agreed to terms with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
Joe Flanagan said Thursday the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Alie-Cox will fly to Indianapolis to sign the contract on Friday. Flanagan did not discuss terms of the deal, but Alie-Cox will try to earn a spot on the team as a tight end.
Alie-Cox hasn’t played football in nine years, since his freshman year of high school. As a redshirt senior for the Rams, who do not have a football program, Alie-Cox was deemed eligible for the NFL draft and could negotiate with any team as a free agent.
Earlier this month, most NFL teams sent scouts to watch Alie-Cox work out. He prepared less than a month for the workouts, not turning his attention to trying to get football-ready until after VCU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.
Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
___
For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL