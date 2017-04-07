France leads Britain 1-0 in Davis Cup quarterfinals

ROUEN, France (AP) — Lucas Pouille gave France a 1-0 lead over Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals by beating Kyle Edmund 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-3 Friday.

Jeremy Chardy will next face Dan Evans in the second singles match on indoor clay.

The 17th-ranked Pouille is France’s top player in the absence of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet.

Edmund, who was filling in for injured top-ranked Andy Murray, was leading 5-2 in the second-set tiebreaker before losing four straight points.

Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015, beating France in the quarterfinals. The French last won the competition in 2001.