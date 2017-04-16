Frazier homers, Pirates beat Cubs 6-1 for 3-game sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Frazier homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored six runs in the final two innings to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep of the World Series champions.

The Pirates went just 4-14 against the Cubs last year, including 1-8 at Wrigley Field. Pittsburgh’s previous three-game sweep at Wrigley was in September 2014.

Jameson Taillon (1-0) allowed an unearned run and struck out six in seven innings. Cubs starter Jon Lester pitched three-hit ball for seven innings and left with a 1-0 lead.

The Pirates scored three times in the eighth off Koji Uehara (0-1), getting the go-ahead run when pinch runner Alec Hanson slid home on Andrew McCutchen’s bases-loaded grounder — a replay review upheld the call that catcher Willson Contreras was barely off the plate when he caught first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s throw on an attempted force play.

Advertisement

Frazier hit a three-run homer in the ninth.

Tommy La Stella’s pinch-hit double off Frazier’s glove in left field put the Cubs ahead in the seventh. Chicago loaded the bases on a walk before Taillon got Rizzo to pop out to end the inning.

Taillon has given up three runs in 20 innings. Last season, he had the second-lowest ERA (3.38) among NL rookie starters.

Lester started the game throwing seven straight balls before his first strike.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco (right groin discomfort) was scratched from Saturday’s lineup and was held out again Sunday. “I believe he needs another day,” manager Clint Hurdle said. Frazier started in his place.

Cubs: Manager Joe Maddon said he had no update on RHP Carl Edwards Jr., who went on the bereavement list Friday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (1-1, 2.25 ERA) will start against the Cardinals and RHP Lance Lynn (0-1, 5.23) to begin a three-game series Monday in St. Louis.

Cubs: RHP John Lackey (1-1, 3.00) is set to begin a three-game series against the Brewers and RHP Chase Anderson (1-0, 0.69).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball