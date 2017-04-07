Sports Listen

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 9:09 pm < a min read
EAST

Castleton 3-5, Apprentice 2-4

Stockton 6, Rowan 5

Towson 10, Hofstra 2

SOUTH

Barton 10, Erskine 9

Bethel (Tenn.) 13, Mobile 5

Bryan 16, Union (Ky.) 5

Cumberland (Tenn.) 9, Georgia Gwinnett 8

Geneva at Thomas More, ppd.

Martin Methodist 13, Loyola NO 3

North Carolina at Boston College, ppd.

Notre Dame 4, Georgia Tech 3

Tusculum 6, Tampa 3

Virginia 12, Pittsburgh 1

Wake Forest 2, Louisville 1

MIDWEST

Missouri Baptist 10, Park 6

FAR WEST

San Jose St. 2, New Mexico 1

