Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2017
EAST

Castleton 3-5, Apprentice 2-4

Penn St.-Wilkes Barre 5, Penn St.-Brandywine 4

Stockton 6, Rowan 5

Towson 10, Hofstra 2

SOUTH

Barton 10, Erskine 9

Belmont 9, Austin Peay 5

Belmont Abbey 12, Limestone 2

Bethel (Tenn.) 13, Mobile 5

Bryan 16, Union (Ky.) 5

Charleston Southern 10, UNC Asheville 3

Clemson 12, Virginia Tech 1

Cumberland (Tenn.) 9, Georgia Gwinnett 8

FAU 13, Charlotte 10, 12 innings

Florida St. 16, NC State 7

Geneva at Thomas More, ppd.

High Point 10, Campbell 4

La Grange 3, Maryville (Tenn.) 1

Martin Methodist 13, Loyola NO 3

Midway 15-2, Asbury 3-4

Mount Olive 5, Southern Wesleyan 2

North Carolina at Boston College, ppd.

North Florida 11, Lipscomb 1

Notre Dame 4, Georgia Tech 3

Old Dominion 9, Middle Tennessee 8

Texas Lutheran 11, Centenary 0

Tusculum 6, Tampa 3

UT Martin 1, Morehead St. 0

Virginia 12, Pittsburgh 1

W. Carolina 5, ETSU 4, 12 innings

Wake Forest 2, Louisville 1

MIDWEST

Adrian 7-8, Calvin 0-3

Missouri Baptist 10, Park 6

St. John’s 3, Creighton 2, 14 innings

Tulane 16, Cincinnati 8

SOUTHWEST

Hardin-Simmons 7-19, U of the Ozarks 6-5

Mary Hardin-Baylor 4, Howard Payne 1

McNeese St. 7, Abilene Christian 4

New Mexico St. 10, Texas Rio Grande 2

St. Edward’s 23, Lubbock Christian 9

SW Assemblies of God 3-3, Wayland Baptist 0-5

TCU 9, Murray St. 2

Texas A&M-Kingsville 3, Angelo St. 2

Texas St. 7, Ark.-Little Rock 3

Texas Tech 13, Baylor 2

UTSA 14, W. Kentucky 2

FAR WEST

San Jose St. 2, New Mexico 1

