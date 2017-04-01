Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Rochester
|020
|010
|000—3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|010
|100—3
|4
|2
Berrios, Rucinski (3), Wimmers (6), Reed (8), Baxendale (9), and Garver, Murphy; Gibson, Haley (4), Duffey (5), Tonkin (6), Rogers (7), Curtiss (8), Hildenberger (9), and Castro, Gimenez. HRs_Palka; Sano.
___
|Tampa Bay
|010
|402
|000—7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|502
|000—7
|10
|0
Cobb, Pruitt (4), Wagner (4), Snell (5), Castillo (9), and Norris, Sucre; Buchholz, Neshek (6), Ramos (7), Neris (8), Gomez (9), and Knapp. HRs_Souza Jr.; Galvis.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|040
|200—6
|8
|2
|Houston
|000
|002
|100—3
|5
|1
Hendricks, Rollins (6), Johnson (6), McNeil (7), Floro (8), Pena (9), and Montero, Davis; Musgrove, Sipp (5), Giles (5), Feliz (6), Harris (7), Peacock (8), Thornton (9), and Gattis. W_Hendricks 2-0. L_Sipp 0-1. Sv_Pena.
___
___
|St. Louis
|—5
|Springfield
|—2
___
|Louisville
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
Mahle, Guillon (6), Herget (8), Rainey (9), and Okey, Stephenson; Davis, Lorenzen (4), Iglesias (5), Storen (6), Wood (7), Astin (8), Stephenson (9), and Barnhart, Turner. HRs_Aquino.
___
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
|Miami
|220
|000
|30x—7
|11
|0
Zimmermann, Wilson (4), Greene (5), Rondon (6), Voelker (7), Rodriguez (8), and Avila; Conley, Wittgren (5), McGowan (6), Tazawa (7), Barraclough (9), Phelps (10), and Realmuto, Paulino. W_Conley 1-3. L_Zimmermann 0-2. HRs_Cabrera; Realmuto, Stanton.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000—1
|9
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Taillon, LeBlanc (4), Hudson (5), Rivero (6), Nicasio (7), Bastardo (8), Webb (9), and Cervelli, Williams; Stroman, Biagini (5), Loup (6), Tepera (7), Howell (7), Grilli (8), Osuna (9), and Martin, Saltalamacchia.
___
|New York Yankees
|002
|002
|100—5
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|003
|005
|00x—8
|9
|0
Pineda, Chapman (6), Layne (6), Betances (6), Holder (6), Mitchell (7), Shreve (8), Heller (8), and Sanchez; Colon, Dickey (4), Ramirez (6), O’Flaherty (6), Krol (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9), and Flowers. W_O’Flaherty 1-1. L_Betances 0-1. Sv_Johnson. HRs_Bird, Carter; Freeman.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Texas
|030
|000
|00x—3
|7
|0
Kennedy, Wood (3), Young (4), Minor (5), Strahm (6), Soria (7), Herrera (8), and Perez, Butera; Hamels, Cashner (7), and Lucroy, Chirinos. W_Hamels 2-1. L_Kennedy 2-2. Sv_Cashner.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|12x—5
|5
|0
Infante, Jennings (3), Petricka (5), Robertson (6), Jones (7), Putnam (8), Clark (8), and Soto, Smith; Anderson, Cravy (6), Scahill (7), Barnes (8), Torres (9), and Bandy, Garcia. W_Anderson 1-1. L_Infante 1-1. HRs_Shaw.
___
|Lake Elsinore
|000
|000
|110—2
|6
|2
|San Diego
|001
|002
|10x—4
|9
|0
Lockett, Weir (6), Castillo (6), Ruiz (7), Reyes (7), Frank (8), and Del Castillo, Overstreet; Cahill, Cosart (4), Maurer (5), Bethancourt (6), Stammen (7), Lemond (8), Torres (9), and Hedges, Torrens. W_Cahill 2-1. L_Lockett 2-1. Sv_Torres.
___
|Cleveland
|020
|015
|010—9
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|130
|000—4
|9
|1
Otero, Miller (2), Allen (3), Logan (4), Shaw (5), Armstrong (5), Banwart (6), and Gomes, Kratz; Ray, Davis (5), Fleck (10), Wilhelmsen (10), Jeter (10), Delgado (11), De la Rosa (12), Rodney (13), and Mathis, Conger. W_Armstrong 2-1. L_Fleck 0-2. Sv_Banwart. HRs_Encarnacion, Gomes.
___
|Colorado
|000
|001
|130—5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|202
|010
|000—5
|8
|2
Chatwood, McGee (4), Lyles (5), Oberg (6), Ottavino (8), Holland (6), Wade (7), and Garneau; Paxton, Overton (4), Pazos (6), Rzepczynski (7), Vincent (7), Paez (8), Anderson (8), Diaz (9), and Ruiz. HRs_Story.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|100
|020—3
|5
|1
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|2
Hill, Avilan (4), Jansen (5), Hatcher (6), Dayton (7), Romo (8), Istler (9), and Grandal, Barnes; Richards, Norris (5), Ramirez (6), Bedrosian (7), Yates (8), Gagnon (8), Parker (9), and Maldonado, Perez. W_Hill 1-2. L_Richards 0-2. Sv_Istler. HRs_Turner.
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|01x—2
|8
|1
Cotton, Casilla (5), Madson (6), Doolittle (7), Dull (8), and Phegley, Lavarnway; Samardzija, Ramirez (6), Okert (7), Strickland (8), Law (9), and Posey, Federowicz. W_Strickland 2-1. L_Dull 2-1. Sv_Law. HRs_Crawford.
___