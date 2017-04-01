Friday’s Major League Linescore

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 1:25 am 2 min read
Rochester 020 010 000—3 6 0
Minnesota 100 010 100—3 4 2

Berrios, Rucinski (3), Wimmers (6), Reed (8), Baxendale (9), and Garver, Murphy; Gibson, Haley (4), Duffey (5), Tonkin (6), Rogers (7), Curtiss (8), Hildenberger (9), and Castro, Gimenez. HRs_Palka; Sano.

___

Tampa Bay 010 402 000—7 11 0
Philadelphia 000 502 000—7 10 0

Cobb, Pruitt (4), Wagner (4), Snell (5), Castillo (9), and Norris, Sucre; Buchholz, Neshek (6), Ramos (7), Neris (8), Gomez (9), and Knapp. HRs_Souza Jr.; Galvis.

___

Chicago Cubs 000 040 200—6 8 2
Houston 000 002 100—3 5 1

Hendricks, Rollins (6), Johnson (6), McNeil (7), Floro (8), Pena (9), and Montero, Davis; Musgrove, Sipp (5), Giles (5), Feliz (6), Harris (7), Peacock (8), Thornton (9), and Gattis. W_Hendricks 2-0. L_Sipp 0-1. Sv_Pena.

___

Baltimore —3
Norfolk —3

___

St. Louis —5
Springfield —2

___

Louisville 010 000 000—1 4 2
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 9 1

Mahle, Guillon (6), Herget (8), Rainey (9), and Okey, Stephenson; Davis, Lorenzen (4), Iglesias (5), Storen (6), Wood (7), Astin (8), Stephenson (9), and Barnhart, Turner. HRs_Aquino.

___

Detroit 000 001 000—1 4 1
Miami 220 000 30x—7 11 0

Zimmermann, Wilson (4), Greene (5), Rondon (6), Voelker (7), Rodriguez (8), and Avila; Conley, Wittgren (5), McGowan (6), Tazawa (7), Barraclough (9), Phelps (10), and Realmuto, Paulino. W_Conley 1-3. L_Zimmermann 0-2. HRs_Cabrera; Realmuto, Stanton.

___

Pittsburgh 000 010 000—1 9 0
Toronto 001 000 000—1 5 1

Taillon, LeBlanc (4), Hudson (5), Rivero (6), Nicasio (7), Bastardo (8), Webb (9), and Cervelli, Williams; Stroman, Biagini (5), Loup (6), Tepera (7), Howell (7), Grilli (8), Osuna (9), and Martin, Saltalamacchia.

___

New York Yankees 002 002 100—5 9 1
Atlanta 003 005 00x—8 9 0

Pineda, Chapman (6), Layne (6), Betances (6), Holder (6), Mitchell (7), Shreve (8), Heller (8), and Sanchez; Colon, Dickey (4), Ramirez (6), O’Flaherty (6), Krol (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9), and Flowers. W_O’Flaherty 1-1. L_Betances 0-1. Sv_Johnson. HRs_Bird, Carter; Freeman.

___

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 3 1
Texas 030 000 00x—3 7 0

Kennedy, Wood (3), Young (4), Minor (5), Strahm (6), Soria (7), Herrera (8), and Perez, Butera; Hamels, Cashner (7), and Lucroy, Chirinos. W_Hamels 2-1. L_Kennedy 2-2. Sv_Cashner.

___

Chicago White Sox 000 000 002—2 4 1
Milwaukee 200 000 12x—5 5 0

Infante, Jennings (3), Petricka (5), Robertson (6), Jones (7), Putnam (8), Clark (8), and Soto, Smith; Anderson, Cravy (6), Scahill (7), Barnes (8), Torres (9), and Bandy, Garcia. W_Anderson 1-1. L_Infante 1-1. HRs_Shaw.

___

Lake Elsinore 000 000 110—2 6 2
San Diego 001 002 10x—4 9 0

Lockett, Weir (6), Castillo (6), Ruiz (7), Reyes (7), Frank (8), and Del Castillo, Overstreet; Cahill, Cosart (4), Maurer (5), Bethancourt (6), Stammen (7), Lemond (8), Torres (9), and Hedges, Torrens. W_Cahill 2-1. L_Lockett 2-1. Sv_Torres.

___

Cleveland 020 015 010—9 9 0
Arizona 000 130 000—4 9 1

Otero, Miller (2), Allen (3), Logan (4), Shaw (5), Armstrong (5), Banwart (6), and Gomes, Kratz; Ray, Davis (5), Fleck (10), Wilhelmsen (10), Jeter (10), Delgado (11), De la Rosa (12), Rodney (13), and Mathis, Conger. W_Armstrong 2-1. L_Fleck 0-2. Sv_Banwart. HRs_Encarnacion, Gomes.

___

Colorado 000 001 130—5 10 0
Seattle 202 010 000—5 8 2

Chatwood, McGee (4), Lyles (5), Oberg (6), Ottavino (8), Holland (6), Wade (7), and Garneau; Paxton, Overton (4), Pazos (6), Rzepczynski (7), Vincent (7), Paez (8), Anderson (8), Diaz (9), and Ruiz. HRs_Story.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 100 020—3 5 1
Los Angeles Angels 000 000 001—1 6 2

Hill, Avilan (4), Jansen (5), Hatcher (6), Dayton (7), Romo (8), Istler (9), and Grandal, Barnes; Richards, Norris (5), Ramirez (6), Bedrosian (7), Yates (8), Gagnon (8), Parker (9), and Maldonado, Perez. W_Hill 1-2. L_Richards 0-2. Sv_Istler. HRs_Turner.

___

Oakland 000 000 010—1 5 0
San Francisco 010 000 01x—2 8 1

Cotton, Casilla (5), Madson (6), Doolittle (7), Dull (8), and Phegley, Lavarnway; Samardzija, Ramirez (6), Okert (7), Strickland (8), Law (9), and Posey, Federowicz. W_Strickland 2-1. L_Dull 2-1. Sv_Law. HRs_Crawford.

___

