Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Philadelphia LHP Elniery Garcia 80 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Nick Goody from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Columbus.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Brian Duensing from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. on the bereavement list.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Sean Gilmartin from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF T.J. Rivera to Las Vegas.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated C Hector Sanchez from the 7-day DL. Recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from El Paso (PCL). Optioned OF Jabari Blash and RHP Jake Esch to El Paso.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF David Edwards.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Danny Oh.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed C Michael Miller.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed LHP Austin Tribby and RHP Jared Wilson.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Gustavo Pierre.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Justin Topa.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Vic Black.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Jason Broussard.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Confesor Lara.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Elvin Liriano and RHP Brandon White.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New Tork Jets CB Nick Marshall and Washington LB Trent Murphy the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — WR Roddy White announced his retirement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Joe Vitt consultant.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Steven Kampfer.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled LW Zac Larraza from Utah (ECHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced G Sam Brittain was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL) and Daniel Ciampini and Quentin Shore to the team by Ontario (AHL). Announced Alexx Privitera was returned on loan by Ontario.

READING ROYALS — Announced G Martin Ouellette was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

COLLEGE

NCAA — Imposed a two-year show cause penalty against former Alabama assistant coach Bo Davis for recruiting violations. Davis is currently the defensive line coach for Texas-San Antonio and the show cause extends through April 13, 2019.

ARKANSAS — Announced junior Gs Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon will enter the NBA draft without hiring agents.

FLORIDA — Announced junior F Devin Robinson has entered the NBA draft.

KANSAS STATE — Named Gene Taylor athletic director.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Dismissed DL Justin Akins and LB Shalom Alvarez for a violation of the values and standards of the program.

RICE — Named Omar Mance men’s assistant basketball coach.

WASHINGTON — Named Jody Wynn women’s basketball coach.