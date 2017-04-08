Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Galchenyuk scores, gives Canadiens…

Galchenyuk scores, gives Canadiens 3-2 OT win over Red Wings

By LARRY LAGE
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 10:09 pm 2 min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored 1:42 into overtime, giving the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

The Atlantic Division-champion Canadiens, with nothing at stake, rested many players in their final game of the regular season. Carey Price, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov were among their healthy scratches. A few Montreal players, including Shea Weber, are allowing injuries to heal more before facing the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs.

The Red Wings’ postseason streak ended at 25, but they have plenty of motivation to win in their final weekend at Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit’s Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin scored tiebreaking goals in the first and second periods, firing up the crowd as if a victory would matter in the standings. Montreal’s Nathan Beaulieu and Artturi Lehkonen scored game-tying goals in the second.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves for the Canadiens. Petr Mrazek stopped 27 shots for the Red Wings.

A sold-out crowd was in a festive mood, without a doubt, a night before the Red Wings hosts their last hockey game on Sunday against New Jersey in the banner-filled arena they’ve called home since the 1979-80 season. They’ll move to a new facility, Little Caesars Arena, nearby next season.

Even though Detroit is in last place in the Atlantic Division, there was a playoff-like atmosphere all night.

Every fan seemed to be standing when the puck dropped in overtime and a collective sigh was heard when Detroit defenseman Mike Green turned the puck over near Mrazek. The Canadiens took advantage with Galchenyuk scoring off an assist from Nikita Nesterov.

That didn’t send red-and-white clad spectators to the exit right away. Hundreds of fans lingered in their seats and aisles after the game, some going down to the glass, to take pictures in what for many of them will be their last visit.

NOTES: Montreal’s scratches also included Jordie Benn, Tomas Plekanec, Alexei Emelin and Andrei Markov. … Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom dropped a ceremonial puck and was joined in the arena by former Red Wings such as Tomas Holmstrom and Dino Ciccarelli.

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the New York Rangers in Game 1 of a first-round series.

Red Wings: Host a game at Joe Louis Arena for the last time on Sunday against New Jersey.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Galchenyuk scores, gives Canadiens…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.