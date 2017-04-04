Gallinari, Harris, Jokic help Nuggets edge Pelicans, 134-131

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and the Denver Nuggets eliminated New Orleans from playoff contention with a 134-131 victory over the Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Gary Harris added 23 points, including a contested 3-pointer that gave Denver an eight-point lead inside the final three minutes, and Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the Nuggets remain on Portland’s heels for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Anthony Davis had 41 points and four blocks. DeMarcus Cousins capped a 30-point, 14-rebound performance with two late 3-pointers, the latter to tie it at 131 with 30.5 seconds left. Jrue Holiday had 18 points and 13 assists, but turned the ball over twice in the last minute — leading to Denver free throws — and missed a 3-pointer as time expired.