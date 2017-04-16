Sports Listen

Garcia’s 10th-inning homer leads White Sox over Twins 3-1

By BRIAN HALL
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 7:46 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Avisail Garcia had a career-high four hits, including an opposite-field, two-run homer in the 10th inning that led the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.

Leury Garcia doubled off Ryan Pressly (0-2) leading off the 10th and advanced on Tyler Saladino’s sacrifice. Jose Abreu struck out and Garcia drove a high fastball over the seats and into the right field plaza.’

Nate Jones (1-0) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and David Robertson fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 10th for his third save in as many chances.

Brian Dozier hit an inside-the-park home run for the Twins.

