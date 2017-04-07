Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Garrett dazzles in debut,…

Garrett dazzles in debut, Reds beat Cardinals 2-0

By JOE HARRIS
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 10:47 pm < a min read
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John’s basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.

Garrett struck out four, walked two and needed only 78 pitches to record 18 outs. The 6-foot-5 lefty played two seasons of hoops for St. John’s while already a Reds minor leaguer.

Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined for three innings of hitless relief. Iglesias went two innings to earn his second save.

Joey Votto hit an RBI double off Mike Leake (0-1), who went eight innings. Scott Schebler homered in the ninth.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

There were no strange plays at Busch Stadium, a day after a pitch that bounced got stuck to Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina’s chest protector.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Garrett dazzles in debut,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.