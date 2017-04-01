Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Georgia's Williams wins men's…

Georgia’s Williams wins men’s 100 at Texas Relays

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 7:03 pm < a min read
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Georgia’s Kendal Williams won the men’s 100 meters at the 90th Texas Relays, dominating the field on a breezy Saturday.

Williams ran the only sub-10 second sprint on the day, winning in a wind-aided 9.99 seconds. Just’N Thymes of Southern California was second at 10.08.

LSU’s Kourtnei Johnson won the women’s 100 in 11.19. LSU’s men won a pair of relays, winning the 400 relay in 38.97, the fourth-fastest time in the world this year, and the 800 relay in 1 minute, 20.82 seconds.

Texas Tech’s Trey Culver won the men’s high jump at 7 feet, ¼ inch, beating defending NCAA champion Randall Cunningham of USC, who cleared 7-3 but missed three chances to tied Culver’s winning height.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Purdue’s Savannah Carson won the women’s long jump at 21-5¼ on her sixth and final attempt. Texas Tech’s Charles Brown won the men’s long jump at 26-8½.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Georgia's Williams wins men's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.