Giants 6, Athletics 3

|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|E.Nunez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|C.Arryo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rosales ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Belt dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lwrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hwang ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Pence rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Healy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rggiano rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gllspie 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Dcker cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Marrero 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|St.Vogt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Aa.Hill 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Hundley c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Plouffe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McBride ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Smien ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Prmelee 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Y.Alnso 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Canha rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Lambo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|400
|200—6
|Oakland
|002
|001
|000—3
E_Schrock (3). DP_San Francisco 0, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Belt (4), Hernandez (9), Joyce (1), Phegley (2). HR_Ruggiano (3), Hundley (3). SB_Arroyo (1), Decker (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Beede W, 2-0
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Roth
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Crick H, 1
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gomez H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Triggs L, 1-3
|3 2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Neal
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcantara
|2 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Castro
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Triggs (Gillaspie).
WP_Moronta.
Balk_Castro.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Tom Woodring; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:55. A_30,743