Giants 6, Athletics 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 6:05 pm < a min read
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
E.Nunez ss 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce rf 3 0 1 2
C.Arryo ss 1 1 0 0 Rosales ss 2 0 0 0
Br.Belt dh 2 0 1 0 J.Lwrie 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Hwang ph 3 0 0 0 Schrock 2b 2 0 0 0
H.Pence rf 2 0 0 0 R.Healy 3b 3 0 0 0
Rggiano rf 2 1 1 2 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Prker lf 3 0 1 0 K.Davis lf 2 0 1 0
Gllspie 3b 3 1 1 0 J.Dcker cf 1 1 1 0
Marrero 1b 3 1 0 0 St.Vogt c 2 0 1 0
Aa.Hill 2b 4 1 1 0 Phegley c 2 0 1 1
Hundley c 4 1 2 4 Plouffe dh 3 0 0 0
Hrnndez cf 4 0 1 0 McBride ph 1 0 0 0
M.Smien ss 2 1 1 0
Prmelee 1b 2 0 1 0
Y.Alnso 1b 2 1 2 0
M.Canha rf 2 0 0 0
R.Davis cf 2 0 0 0
A.Lambo lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 35 3 9 3
San Francisco 000 400 200—6
Oakland 002 001 000—3

E_Schrock (3). DP_San Francisco 0, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Belt (4), Hernandez (9), Joyce (1), Phegley (2). HR_Ruggiano (3), Hundley (3). SB_Arroyo (1), Decker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beede W, 2-0 4 5 2 2 0 5
Roth 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Crick H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Gomez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Moronta S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Triggs L, 1-3 3 2-3 6 4 4 1 4
Neal 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Triggs (Gillaspie).

WP_Moronta.

Balk_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Tom Woodring; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:55. A_30,743

