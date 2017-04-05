Giants 8, Diamondbacks 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf 5 1 2 4 1 1 .286 Belt 1b 6 0 2 1 0 1 .222 Pence rf 6 0 3 0 0 1 .400 Posey c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .000 Crawford ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .400 Nunez 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .556 Marrero lf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .000 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gillaspie ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Panik 2b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .571 Cueto p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333 b-Parker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 43 8 15 8 4 12

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .444 Peralta rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .429 Lamb 3b 3 2 1 2 1 2 .143 Tomas lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Drury 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .500 Owings ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .429 d-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wilhelmsen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Hazelbaker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Totals 34 4 7 4 4 11

San Francisco 021 050 000—8 15 0 Arizona 000 220 000—4 7 2

a-grounded out for Corbin in the 4th. b-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. c-struck out for Kontos in the 8th. d-grounded out for Mathis in the 9th. e-walked for Wilhelmsen in the 9th.

E_Drury (1), Owings (1). LOB_San Francisco 13, Arizona 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Belt (1), Pence (1), Crawford (2), Panik (1). HR_Crawford (1), off Delgado; Goldschmidt (1), off Cueto; Lamb (1), off Cueto. RBIs_Hernandez 4 (4), Belt (1), Crawford (1), Marrero (1), Cueto (1), Goldschmidt (2), Lamb 2 (2), Owings (2). SB_Pollock (1). SF_Marrero.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 8 (Pence 2, Posey, Crawford 3, Panik, Parker); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Lamb, Descalso). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 16; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Belt.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto W, 1-0 5 6 4 4 2 5 94 7.20 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 Kontos 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 9.00 Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin L, 0-1 4 7 3 2 2 1 87 4.50 Delgado 2-3 5 5 4 1 2 28 54.00 Bradley 3 1-3 3 0 0 1 7 57 0.00 Wilhelmsen 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.75

Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:26. A_19,378 (48,633).