Giants 8, Diamondbacks 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.286
|Belt 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Pence rf
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Nunez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.556
|Marrero lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.000
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gillaspie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Panik 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.571
|Cueto p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Parker ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|43
|8
|15
|8
|4
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.444
|Peralta rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.429
|Lamb 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.143
|Tomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Owings ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|d-Herrmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Delgado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wilhelmsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Hazelbaker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|4
|11
|San Francisco
|021
|050
|000—8
|15
|0
|Arizona
|000
|220
|000—4
|7
|2
a-grounded out for Corbin in the 4th. b-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. c-struck out for Kontos in the 8th. d-grounded out for Mathis in the 9th. e-walked for Wilhelmsen in the 9th.
E_Drury (1), Owings (1). LOB_San Francisco 13, Arizona 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Belt (1), Pence (1), Crawford (2), Panik (1). HR_Crawford (1), off Delgado; Goldschmidt (1), off Cueto; Lamb (1), off Cueto. RBIs_Hernandez 4 (4), Belt (1), Crawford (1), Marrero (1), Cueto (1), Goldschmidt (2), Lamb 2 (2), Owings (2). SB_Pollock (1). SF_Marrero.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 8 (Pence 2, Posey, Crawford 3, Panik, Parker); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Lamb, Descalso). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 16; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Belt.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto W, 1-0
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|94
|7.20
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Kontos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|9.00
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin L, 0-1
|4
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|87
|4.50
|Delgado
|2-3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|2
|28
|54.00
|Bradley
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|57
|0.00
|Wilhelmsen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.75
Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:26. A_19,378 (48,633).