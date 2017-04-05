Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Giants 8, Diamondbacks 4

Giants 8, Diamondbacks 4

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 1:16 am 1 min read
Share
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf 5 1 2 4 1 1 .286
Belt 1b 6 0 2 1 0 1 .222
Pence rf 6 0 3 0 0 1 .400
Posey c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .000
Crawford ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .400
Nunez 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .556
Marrero lf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .000
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gillaspie ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panik 2b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .571
Cueto p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333
b-Parker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 43 8 15 8 4 12
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .444
Peralta rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .429
Lamb 3b 3 2 1 2 1 2 .143
Tomas lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Drury 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .500
Owings ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .429
d-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wilhelmsen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Hazelbaker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 4 11
San Francisco 021 050 000—8 15 0
Arizona 000 220 000—4 7 2

a-grounded out for Corbin in the 4th. b-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. c-struck out for Kontos in the 8th. d-grounded out for Mathis in the 9th. e-walked for Wilhelmsen in the 9th.

E_Drury (1), Owings (1). LOB_San Francisco 13, Arizona 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Belt (1), Pence (1), Crawford (2), Panik (1). HR_Crawford (1), off Delgado; Goldschmidt (1), off Cueto; Lamb (1), off Cueto. RBIs_Hernandez 4 (4), Belt (1), Crawford (1), Marrero (1), Cueto (1), Goldschmidt (2), Lamb 2 (2), Owings (2). SB_Pollock (1). SF_Marrero.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 8 (Pence 2, Posey, Crawford 3, Panik, Parker); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Lamb, Descalso). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 16; Arizona 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Belt.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto W, 1-0 5 6 4 4 2 5 94 7.20
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
Kontos 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 9.00
Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin L, 0-1 4 7 3 2 2 1 87 4.50
Delgado 2-3 5 5 4 1 2 28 54.00
Bradley 3 1-3 3 0 0 1 7 57 0.00
Wilhelmsen 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.75

Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:26. A_19,378 (48,633).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Giants 8, Diamondbacks 4
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.