Goldschmidt leads Diamondbacks’ rally over Indians

By JOSE M. ROMERO
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 1:12 am < a min read
PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt doubled in two during a five-run fifth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from three down to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks have come from behind in each of their four victories this season, three of those comebacks from three runs down. The Indians lost their first game after a three-game sweep at Texas earlier in the week.

Arizona got four runs in the fifth off Josh Tomlin (0-1) after a single and hit batter. Tomlin struck out the next two batters, but Goldschmidt lined a double into left-center field to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead over the defending AL champions.

Jake Lamb, who had two hits and scored twice, delivered an RBI single, ending Tomlin’s night, and Yasmany Tomas greeted reliever Dan Otero with a double down the left field line.

Shelby Miller (1-0) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

