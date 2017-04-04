Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Golf Glance

Golf Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 3:13 pm 2 min read
Share

AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

MASTERS

Site: Augusta, Ga.

Course: Augusta National Golf Club. Yardage: 7,435. Par: 72

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Purse: TBA ($10 million in 2016).

Television: Thursday and Friday, 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN; Saturday, 3-7 p.m., CBS Sports; Sunday, 2-7 p.m., CBS Sports.

Defending champion: Danny Willett.

Last week: Russell Henley won the Shell Houston Open.

Notes: Tiger Woods is not playing the Masters for the third time in the last four years. … Russell Henley got into the Masters by winning the Houston Open. … Jordan Spieth, who lost a five-shot lead on the back nine a year ago, has been runner-up twice and won in 2015 in three appearances. … Woods in 2002 was the last player to win the Masters as No. 1 in the world. … Rory McIlroy needs only to win the Masters to become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam. … Five of the top 10 players in the world ranking have won on the PGA Tour this year. … Mark O’Meara at age 60 is the oldest player in the field this year. O’Meara was the oldest first-time Masters champion when he won in 1998 at age 41.

Next week: RBC Heritage.

OPM tells agencies how to get ready for workforce reorganization, furloughs

Online: www.masters.com

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: So Yeon Ryu won the ANA Inspiration.

Next tournament: LOTTE Championship in Hawaii.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Next week: Trophee Hassan.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Mississippi Golf Resort Classic.

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

WEB.COM TOUR

Last tournament: Casey Wittenberg won Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Next tournament: United Leasing & Finance Championship on April 20-23.

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Australasian Tour: SP Brewery PNG Golf Open, Royal Port Moresby GC, Port Omresby, Papua New Guinea. Defending champion: Brad Moules. Online: www.pga.org.au

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: POC MED Golf Classic, Windsor GC, Windsor, Calif. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.symetratour.com

Japan LPGA: Studio Alice Women’s Open, Hana Yashiki GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Erika Kikuchi. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Korean LPGA: Lotte Rent a Car Ladies Open, Sky Hill GC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Su Yeon Jang. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Golf Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.