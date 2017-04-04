Golf Glance

AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

MASTERS

Site: Augusta, Ga.

Course: Augusta National Golf Club. Yardage: 7,435. Par: 72

Purse: TBA ($10 million in 2016).

Television: Thursday and Friday, 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN; Saturday, 3-7 p.m., CBS Sports; Sunday, 2-7 p.m., CBS Sports.

Defending champion: Danny Willett.

Last week: Russell Henley won the Shell Houston Open.

Notes: Tiger Woods is not playing the Masters for the third time in the last four years. … Russell Henley got into the Masters by winning the Houston Open. … Jordan Spieth, who lost a five-shot lead on the back nine a year ago, has been runner-up twice and won in 2015 in three appearances. … Woods in 2002 was the last player to win the Masters as No. 1 in the world. … Rory McIlroy needs only to win the Masters to become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam. … Five of the top 10 players in the world ranking have won on the PGA Tour this year. … Mark O’Meara at age 60 is the oldest player in the field this year. O’Meara was the oldest first-time Masters champion when he won in 1998 at age 41.

Next week: RBC Heritage.

Online: www.masters.com

LPGA TOUR

Last week: So Yeon Ryu won the ANA Inspiration.

Next tournament: LOTTE Championship in Hawaii.

Online: www.lpga.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Next week: Trophee Hassan.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Mississippi Golf Resort Classic.

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

WEB.COM TOUR

Last tournament: Casey Wittenberg won Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Next tournament: United Leasing & Finance Championship on April 20-23.

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Australasian Tour: SP Brewery PNG Golf Open, Royal Port Moresby GC, Port Omresby, Papua New Guinea. Defending champion: Brad Moules. Online: www.pga.org.au

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: POC MED Golf Classic, Windsor GC, Windsor, Calif. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.symetratour.com

Japan LPGA: Studio Alice Women’s Open, Hana Yashiki GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Erika Kikuchi. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Korean LPGA: Lotte Rent a Car Ladies Open, Sky Hill GC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Su Yeon Jang. Online: www.klpga.co.kr