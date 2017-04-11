Sports Listen

Golf Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 8:33 am 4 min read
PGA TOUR

RBC HERITAGE

Site: Hilton Head, S.C.

Course: Harbour Town Golf Links. Yardage: 7,099. Par: 71.

Purse: $6.5 million (First place: $1,170,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Branden Grace.

Last week: Sergio Garcia won the Masters.

Notes: The field includes 34 players who were in the Masters. … Bernhard Langer in 1985 is the only player to win a week after winning the Masters. Sergio Garcia is not playing this week. … Tyrrell Hatton of England is the highest-ranked player in the field. … Arnold Palmer won the first tournament at Hilton Head in 1969 when it was called the Heritage Classic. … Harbour Town was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew last October, though the course recovered well. … Luke Donald has been runner-up four times in the last eight years at Hilton Head. … Bryson DeChambeau made his pro debut at Hilton Head last year and tied for fourth. That remains his best finish in a PGA Tour event that offers full FedEx Cup points. … Davis Love III is a five-time winner at Hilton Head. He is playing for the 29th time, one short of the record held by Jay Haas. … Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has not finished higher than 30th this year on the PGA Tour.

Next week: Valero Texas Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

LPGA LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kapolei, Hawaii.

Course: Ko Olina Golf Club. Yardage: 6,397. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million (First place: $300,000).

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Minjee Lee.

Last tournament: So Yeon Ryu won the ANA Inspiration.

Notes: The tournament begins on Wednesday. … Lexi Thompson, assessed a four-shot penalty that cost her at the ANA Inspiration, is not in the field. … Michelle Wie is the only American to win the tournament since it began in 2012. … Minjee Lee won last year by rallying from a five-shot deficit in the final round with a closing 64. … No one has won multiple times on the LPGA Tour this year through seven tournaments. … Brittany Lincicome at the season-opening PureSilk-Bahamas LPGA Classic is the only American winner this year. … Wie already has two top 10s this year, after having only one such finish the past two years. … Ariya Jutanugarn leads the LPGA Tour with 126 birdies this year. Her sister, Moriya Jutanugarn, is second with 120 birdies.

Next tournament: Volunteers of America Texas Shootout on April 27-30.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

TROPHEE HASSAN II

Site: Rabat, Morocco.

Course: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course). Yardage: 7,615. Par: 73.

Purse: 2.5 million euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jeunghun Wang.

Last week: Sergio Garcia won the Masters.

Notes: Two players in the field were at the Masters last week — Wang, the defending champion, and Mike Weir. … Erik Compton, who has had two heart transplant, is playing on a sponsor invitation. … The last six winners of the tournament have come from six countries — South Korea (Wang), Scotland (Richie Ramsay), Spain (Alejandro Canizares), Germany (Marcel Siem), Northern Ireland (Michael Hoey) and England (David Horsey). … Wang won his first European Tour title last year by making three birdies on the 18th hole — an 18-footer to get into a playoff, a 50-footer to extend the playoff and 20-footer for the victory.

Next week: Shenzhen International in China.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

MITSUBISIH ELECTRIC CLASSIC

Site: Duluth, Ga.

Course: TPC Sugarloaf. Yardage: 7,259. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.8 million (First prize: $270,000).

Television: Friday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Woody Austin.

Last tournament: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Mississippi Golf Resort Classic.

Notes: The TPC Sugarloaf, designed by Greg Norman, was a regular PGA Tour stop the week before the Masters until 2007. … Six players from the Masters will be in the field — Bernhard Langer, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Mark O’Meara, Tom Watson and Ian Woosnam. Mize is the only player to make the cut. … Langer won the inaugural tournament in 2013 and was runner-up each of the next two years. … Langer has shot par or better in his last 35 rounds on the PGA Tour Champions. He shot rounds of 75-78 at the Masters. … Langer leads the money list with $591,850, with Fred Couples trailing by $50,983.

Next week: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

WEB.COM TOUR

Last tournament: Casey Wittenberg won Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Next week: United Leasing & Finance Championship on April 20-23.

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Token Homemate Cup, Token Tado CC, Nagoya, Japan. Defending championi: K.T. Kim. Online: www.jgto.org

WOMEN

Ladies European Tour: Lalla Meryem Cup, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco. Defending champion: Nuria Iturrios. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Korean LPGA: Samchunli Together Open, 88 Country Club, Gyeonggi, South Korea. Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open, Kumamoto Airport CC, Kumamoto, Japan. Last year: Canceled due to earthquake. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

