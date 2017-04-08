Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Griezmann scores late as…

Griezmann scores late as Atletico draws 1-1 at Real Madrid

By JOSEPH WILSON
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 12:19 pm < a min read
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann’s late goal gave Atletico Madrid a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid on Saturday, tightening the title race in the Spanish league.

Griezmann used his left foot to drive home a perfectly placed throughball by substitute Angel Correa to equalize at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 85th minute.

Pepe had put hosts Madrid ahead in the 52nd, when he shook off his marker and headed Toni Kroos’ free kick just inside the far upright.

The stalemate in the Spanish capital derby left leader Madrid three points ahead of Barcelona, which visits Malaga later Saturday. Madrid also has a game in hand

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Atletico, which added the draw to wins at Madrid in the last three league campaigns, stayed in third place, 10 points behind Madrid.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Griezmann scores late as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.