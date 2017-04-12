Guard Jordan Hill leaving Wisconsin, explores transfer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Hill is leaving Wisconsin after his junior season and plans to consider his options as a graduate transfer, leaving the team short another experienced player in the backcourt.

Coach Greg Gard said Wednesday that Hill was granted his release from the program. Hill is scheduled to graduate in May.

Hill averaged 9.9 minutes and 1.5 minutes this season, playing in 35 games and giving Gard a defensive-minded guard off the bench.

Seniors Bronson Koenig and Zak Showalter logged most of the minutes at guard this year. D’Mitrik Trice passed Hill as the top backcourt reserve during a promising freshman season.

Advertisement

Trice figures to start at point guard next season. Wisconsin is also adding incoming freshman Brad Davison in the fall. Davison is a touted guard recruit from Minnesota.

Hill says that leaving Wisconsin was one of the hardest decisions that he’s had to make in his life .

___

More AP college basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25