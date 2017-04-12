Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Guard Jordan Hill leaving…

Guard Jordan Hill leaving Wisconsin, explores transfer

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 3:39 pm < a min read
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Hill is leaving Wisconsin after his junior season and plans to consider his options as a graduate transfer, leaving the team short another experienced player in the backcourt.

Coach Greg Gard said Wednesday that Hill was granted his release from the program. Hill is scheduled to graduate in May.

Hill averaged 9.9 minutes and 1.5 minutes this season, playing in 35 games and giving Gard a defensive-minded guard off the bench.

Seniors Bronson Koenig and Zak Showalter logged most of the minutes at guard this year. D’Mitrik Trice passed Hill as the top backcourt reserve during a promising freshman season.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Trice figures to start at point guard next season. Wisconsin is also adding incoming freshman Brad Davison in the fall. Davison is a touted guard recruit from Minnesota.

Hill says that leaving Wisconsin was one of the hardest decisions that he’s had to make in his life .

___

More AP college basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Guard Jordan Hill leaving…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.