Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harbor seal rescued in…

Harbor seal rescued in Delaware now recovering at aquarium

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 1:40 pm < a min read
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A harbor seal who accidentally traveled 12 miles into Central Delaware and stranded himself in mud has been rescued, and is now recovering at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

Phil the seal was rescued earlier this month after swimming into a muddy area with little water. Aquarium officials say Phil showed signs of declining health when he was located and rescued, and has since had difficulty finding food and feeding himself.

Phil is now recovering at the National Aquarium’s rehabilitation center. Officials say Phil is eating on his own and being treated for dehydration and an eye infection. Once Phil is healed, he’ll be released back into the ocean.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harbor seal rescued in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard keeps watch at Boston Marathon

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.