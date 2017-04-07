Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harper, Murphy, Werth go…

Harper, Murphy, Werth go deep, Nats beat Phils 7-6

By ROB MAADDI
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 6:53 pm 2 min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Jayson Werth hit homers to back Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals held on for a 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Scherzer (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner waited until the fourth game to take the mound because a broken knuckle set him back in spring training.

The injury didn’t bother him against the Phillies, who fell to 3-11 in home openers at Citizens Bank Park.

Scherzer retired the first 10 batters before Howie Kendrick hit an opposite-field double in the fourth. He left with a 7-1 lead and a runner on.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer off Sammy Solis in the seventh to get the Phillies within 7-4 and Freddy Galvis hit a two-run shot off Blake Treinen in the ninth to cut it to 7-6.

A day after giving up leads in the eighth and ninth innings in a 4-3 loss to Miami in 10 innings, Washington’s bullpen allowed four runs and nearly blew another one.

Koda Glover entered with two runners on in the eighth and retired three straight batters. Treinen eventually finished for his third save after Galvis went deep.

Vince Velasquez (0-1) struck out 10, but allowed four runs and five hits in four innings. He hasn’t won a game since last July 8.

The defending NL East champion Nationals are off to a 3-1 start while the Phillies have lost three in a row after winning their opener.

Harper hit a two-run shot in the first and Murphy ripped a two-run drive in the third. Werth made it 7-0 with a three-run homer off Joely Rodriguez in the fifth.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin struck out six in five scoreless innings in a rehab start with Single-A Clearwater on Thursday. He began the season on the disabled list following surgery on both knees in the offseason.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Manager Dusty Baker hasn’t announced a starter for Saturday night’s game. It’s expected to be RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015 with Kansas City.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola makes his first start. Nola was 5-4 with a 2.65 ERA in his first 12 starts last year and 1-5 with a 9.82 ERA in his last eight before he was shut down in August because of elbow trouble. Nola is 0-3, 5.40 in six starts vs. Washington.

FEELING HOME

The Nationals are 9-1 in Philadelphia since 2016. They’re 15-5 against the Phillies overall in that span.

LONG BALL

The Nationals have nine homers in four games.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Harper, Murphy, Werth go…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.