Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 25 points and made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 49 seconds left as the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 106-103 Thursday night. Marcin Gortat was 7 for 7 from the field and scored 16 points for the Wizards. They have won seven straight at Madison Square Garden.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Bour doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the 10th inning after the Marlins erased two leads against a shaky Nationals bullpen, and Miami earned its first win of the season by beating Washington 4-3 Thursday night. The game was delayed by rain for more than an hour.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly says Derek Jeter, his successor as captain of the New York Yankees, has “always talked about” owning a major league team one day. Mattingly was asked before Miami’s game at the Washington Nationals on Wednesday about a report on FoxBusiness DOT com that said Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush were among those who could try to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

MOSCOW (AP) — Evgeni Malkin wants to go to the Olympics next February and he hopes the Pittsburgh Penguins will allow him. Malkin told Russian sports daily Sovetsky Sport he was surprised by the NHL’s announcement Monday that it wouldn’t halt its season for players to go to South Korea. If Malkin is allowed to go the Olympics by Pittsburgh, he could join fellow Russian star Alex Ovechkin and his Washington Capitals teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov, who have said they want to play in South Korea.