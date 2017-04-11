Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper tied a career high with four hits and reached base in all six plate appearances as the Washington Nationals routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-6 on Monday night. Harper drove in three runs during his first four-hit game since April 17, 2013. Stephen Drew, Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman each had three of Washington’s 19 hits, and the Nationals overcame four errors by breaking open the game in a seven-run eighth inning. Tanner Roark (2-0) allowed five runs — three earned — over five innings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals have placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Washington made the move retroactive to Sunday ahead of its series opener Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals. It also recalled outfielder Michael Taylor from Triple-A Syracuse. Turner came up injured running the bases during the first inning of Washington’s loss in Philadelphia on Saturday.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 105-101 Monday night in the final game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Markieff Morris added 20 points for the Wizards, while Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 22. Washington rested John Wall and Otto Porter Jr. in preparation for the postseason, but Scott Brooks brought his starters back to try to close out a tight game.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have activated right-hander Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day disabled list. The former closer was sidelined with a right lat strain. Right-hander Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to open a spot on the roster. Rosenthal set the Cardinals’ single-season save record with 48 in 2015. He made five spring training appearances, including one start, and struck out 11 with a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings.