Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals handed Atlanta its first loss at SunTrust Park, escaping a major jam in the ninth to beat the Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night. Atlanta scored a run against Nationals closer Blake Treinen and had the bases loaded with one out. But Shawn Kelley came on for his first save, getting Emilio Bonifacio to fly out to short right and striking out Chase d’Arnaud — twice, actually — to end the game.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A former college football player charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent law has received probation in a deal with prosecutors. Michael Wayne Johnson Jr., 28, was charged in 2013 with three felony counts of athlete-agent inducement from 2010. Under terms of the conditional discharge agreement Tuesday, those charges were reduced to misdemeanors and will be dismissed if he complies with all terms. The charges included providing a place for agent Terry Watson to meet former Tar Heels player Greg Little to provide him $5,000 in an effort to entice Little to sign a representation contract. Watson is from Marietta, Georgia.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen wishes he could add a 10th assistant coach to his staff right away. So does David Beaty at Kansas. They will have to wait until after the 2017 season for another full-time assistant, but Big 12 coaches support the measure approved by the NCAA Division I Council and expected to get final approval from the Board of Governors next week.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A plan to ban dodgeball and other “target games” from public schools has been scrapped by Louisiana’s top school board. The prohibition was included in a new set of physical education benchmarks drawn up by a standards committee. But members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education rejected the proposed ban Tuesday. Kathy Hill, a member of the standards committee, said the ban was an attempt to be sensitive about bullying