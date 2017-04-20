Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Harper had two homers, including a grand slam, among four hits and the Washington Nationals overwhelmed Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 14-4 on Wednesday night. Harper drove in five runs. His third-inning grand slam just cleared the reach of leaping Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte. Harper’s seven career homers off Teheran are his most against any pitcher. Ryan Zimmerman added an eighth-inning grand slam off Ian Krol, sending some Braves fans for the exits at new SunTrust Park. The Nationals had 20 hits. Washington’s Joe Ross (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings in his 2017 debut.

TORONTO (AP) — Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals, and the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday night to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece. Alex Ovechkin added his third goal of the playoffs as the top-seeded Capitals regained momentum with the series shifting back to Washington for Game 5 on Friday night. Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rough-and-tumble, foul-filled game, Bradley Beal took over in the fourth quarter with 16 of his 31 points, including a key late 3-pointer, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-101 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. John Wall earned chants of “M-V-P!” while finishing with 32 points and nine assists, including the dish to Beal for his shot from beyond the arc with 38 seconds remaining that sealed the win for the hosts. Washington won despite only a combined seven points from starting forwards Markieff Morris and Otto Porter Jr., who were both in foul trouble early.

ATLANTA (AP) — Jayson Werth left the Washington Nationals’ game at the Atlanta Braves with an undisclosed injury. Werth appeared to suffer the injury when he checked his swing with one out in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game. He stepped out of the batter’s box before returning to the dugout, walking with no apparent sign of an injury. He immediately walked down the dugout steps toward the clubhouse.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Washington Nationals have removed Blake Treinen from the closer’s role and will use what manager Dusty Baker says is a “mix and match” plan with right-handers Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover sharing the job. Kelley earned his first save of the season in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Atlanta after Treinen gave up a run, two hits and two walks while recording only one out in the ninth. Treinen has a 7.11 ERA with three saves in eight games. Baker said Wednesday Treinen will return to the set-up role “he had success in.”