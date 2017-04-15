Sports Listen

Hernandez 2-run homer lifts Phillies over Nats 4-2

By BOBBY BANCROFT
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 4:13 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Joe Blanton in the eighth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Saturday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Blanton (0-2) relieved starter Tanner Roark to open the eighth, hit Freddy Galvis with a pitch and gave up Hernandez’s one-out homer.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth, and Joaquin Benoit a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since signing with the Phillies as a free agent during the offseason.

Roark gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. He also singled and doubled.

