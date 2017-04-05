Hernandez drives in 4, Cueto and Giants top Diamondbacks 8-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Gorkys Hernandez drove in four runs and the San Francisco Giants bounced back from blowing a save in their season-opening loss to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Johnny Cueto (1-0) went five innings for the win, despite giving up home runs to Jake Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt. Lamb’s two-run shot splashed down in the Chase Field swimming pool.

Cueto allowed four runs on six hits, struck out five and walked two.

After new closer Mark Melancon blew a save in Sunday’s 6-5 defeat, four Giants relievers combined to allow one hit over four scoreless innings this time.

Carl Crawford homered and Joe Panik had three hits and scored twice for San Francisco.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (0-1) was lifted for a pinch hitter after throwing 87 pitches in four innings. He gave up three runs and seven hits.

Arizona trailed 3-2 when Corbin left and the Giants broke loose for five runs, four earned, off reliever Randall Delgado in the fifth.

Crawford led off with a towering home run inside the right-field foul pole.

Eduardo Nunez singled, Chris Marrero struck out and Panik singled to put runners at first and third with one out when Cueto grounded to shortstop Chris Owings for what should have been an inning-ending double play. But the ball got past Owings for an error.

Hernandez followed with a two-run double, and Brandon Belt doubled in another run to put the Giants up 8-2.

Hernandez gave the Giants a 2-0 lead with a bases-loaded single in the second, and San Francisco added an unearned run in the third.

Arizona scored twice in the fourth on Goldschmidt’s leadoff homer and Owings’ RBI single.

Archie Bradley, consistently hitting the high 90s (mph) on the ballpark radar gun, struck out seven in 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Diamondbacks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Denard Span sat out with hip tightness.

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said RHP Jake Barrett, who could be Arizona’s setup man once he’s healthy, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Barrett opened the season on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Matt Moore starts Wednesday in the third game of the four-game series.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker, acquired in an offseason trade that sent Jean Segura to Seattle, makes his Arizona debut.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball